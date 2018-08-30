A PROPERTY in Pill has been boarded up for three months following a closure order granted at Newport Magistrates Court.

Anyone who attempts to enter the property can be arrested by police.

Officers gathered evidence showing that the property in Bolt Close had been allegedly linked to the use of drugs offences, anti-social behaviour, disorder and associated crimes.

As a result, local residents told officers they were living in fear, feeling stressed, anxious and intimidated on a daily basis.

A closure order of three months was granted at court on August 23.

Local Crime and Reduction Officer PC Paula Spence said: “It is clear the detrimental effect on the health and quality of life of local residents those visiting and living at the property were causing. These residents are effectively suffering in silence and I hope this closure will offer the residents the respite they need.’

Anyone who suspects that a premises is being used for the supply of illegal drugs can contact Gwent Police on 101.