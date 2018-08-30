THIS year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. To mark the occasion, the Argus has teamed up with an initiative commemorating the contribution of people from Gwent in the Great War. This column is written by organisers of the project called ‘Journey’s End’, and its title reflects how many people from the region died in service. It is hoped efforts to name them all will be completed in time for the anniversary on November 11.

By 1918 there were 50,000 German prisoners of war in Britain.

Around 3,000 of these were in a camp at Beachley, near Chepstow, where they were working on the new shipyards. According to the Argus, most seemed ‘well satisfied with their lot.’ Many may even have been happy to be safely away from the ‘blood tub’ of the Western Front, patiently hoping that the war would soon be over and they would be able to return to their families. Others made the best of a bad job by, for example, forming a string band. A number, however, attempted to escape but did not get far. Four escapees had been found hiding in a barn by the gamekeeper at Sedbury Park.

One who did briefly escape, Herbert Kortge, did so in extraordinary circumstances which was to lead to a court martial being held in Chepstow in August 1918.

The defendant was Sapper Frank Gilbert of the Royal Engineers, a guard at the camp. Unusually, he was able to speak and write German and had confided in a prisoner, Carl Mischalsky, that he had had “some trouble” in the camp and wanted to “get out” but that he had no money. Mischalsky had told him he knew prisoners who had money. After being paid £20, Gilbert acquired a set of civilian clothes and passed them to Kortje. On June 4 Kortje wore the clothes to work under his uniform. After work he crept across the fields towards Chepstow and hid in a hedge until later that evening, he was joined by Gilbert. They walked into Chepstow and took the train to Newport.

The next day P.C. Vaughan spotted two men talking on the Malpas Road. His suspicions aroused, he questioned them. Kortge admitted to being a prisoner and was arrested but Gilbert claimed not to know the other man and was allowed on his way. Later that day, however, P.C. Blake found a man on a tram in Malpas who had no papers and took him to Dock Street police station. It soon emerged that he was Gilbert, the deserter from Beachley.

Kortge was taken back to the camp and may well have returned to his family in Germany within a few months.

For Gilbert, the consequences were far more serious. He was charged with desertion and helping a prisoner to escape and was sentenced to ten years penal servitude. It would be a long time before Sapper Gilbert would be reunited with his family.