THE case against three Gwent people accused of breaching animal welfare laws by killing fox cubs has been adjourned until next month.

Julie Elmore, Nathan Parry, and Paul Reece were charged earlier this year after a police inquiry into alleged cruelty at a hunting kennel in south Herefordshire.

The charges relate to foxes which are alleged to have been killed between May 13 and May 28 2016 at Wormelow, Herefordshire.

Elmore, aged 55, and Parry, 39, both of Brynarw estate near Abergavenny, face four charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Reece, 47, from Itton, near Chepstow, faces two charges of causing unnecessary suffering.

Paul Oliver, 39, and Hannah Rose, 29, both of Sutton Crosses, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, also face four counts of animal cruelty alongside them.

A district judge adjourned the case against all five defendants after hearing legal submissions at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.

The defendants, who spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and ages during a three-hour hearing, were granted unconditional bail to return to the same court on September 26.