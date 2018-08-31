A VULNERABLE woman with learning difficulties and mental health problems was put at risk of financial exploitation due to a series of failings by Newport City Council, an investigation has found.

A report compiled by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales reveals that the council had, during a period of more than three-and-a-half years from September 2013 until April 2017, failed to carry out an assessment into whether the woman was capable of making decisions about her finances.

The family of the woman - who si referred to in the report published today as Ms D - complained to the Ombudsman after the council failed to investigate their concerns that she was being exploited financially by men.

The report states that she had been left to manage her own finances "in a haphazard way, that resulted in her depleting her bank account balance by thousands of pounds over an extended period of time".

It was also revealed that the council had claimed that the concerns raised by a member of her family amounted to "attempts to undermine Ms D’s capacity".

Ombudsman Nick Bennett, said: "I am extremely concerned that a vulnerable woman was left to manage her own finances in a haphazard way which resulted in her depleting her bank account by thousands of pounds.

“Ms D was left exposed to exploitation for a significant period of time and, while it is not possible to say whether she was coerced into giving money away, she should not have been left in such a vulnerable position.

“I’m also disappointed by the council’s accusatory attitude towards those close to Ms D, who, in reality, were simply concerned about her welfare.”

The council has been ordered to make a payment to Ms D for failing to assess her need for financial safeguards, as well as a payment of £500 to the family member who raised concerns, "in recognition of the distress caused".

It must also write a letter of apology for its failing, while also putting into place a series of measures to ensure the situation is not repeated.

A council spokeswoman said: "Newport City Council has accepted all the recommendations made by the Ombudsman following his inquiry.

"It has already started implementing the first recommendations and, because of the vulnerability of Ms D, has taken steps to ensure her financial affairs are protected.

"The council will be addressing the other recommendations within the timeframe set out by the Ombudsman."