FIFTY new officers have been welcomed into Gwent Police.

The chief constable of Gwent Police, Julian Williams, joined Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert at a passing out parade in Newport today.

The event is a traditional ceremony that marks the transition from trainee police officer to probationer.

The officers will now join other in bidding to keep the communities of Gwent safe.

Since April, 52 new officers have been recruited, trained and deployed throughout Gwent, with a further 26 set to arrive next month.

Mr Williams said: “I am proud and delighted to welcome these 50 new officers to Gwent Police. The experience, knowledge and skills they bring with them will be invaluable in protecting the communities of Gwent. I congratulate these officers and look forward to working with them to make Gwent a safer place for everyone.”

And Mr Jeff Cuthbert added: “I am delighted to welcome our new Constables to Gwent Police. These additional 50 officers, along with the many others we have recruited, will ensure that we maintain frontline policing while investing in tackling emerging issues such as cybercrime.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who took part in today’s parade; they will be key in our mission of preventing crime, while protecting the public and helping those in need.”

A further recruitment drive will take place early 2019.