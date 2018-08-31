FIFTY new officers are being welcomed into Gwent Police at a ceremony today.

Chief constable of Gwent Police, Julian Williams, joined Gwent police crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, at a passing out parade in Newport.

The passing-out parade is a traditional ceremony that marks the transition from trainee police officer to probationer.

And from today, these officers will be visible on the streets, in a bid to keep the communities of Gwent safe.

Since April, 52 new officers have been recruited, trained and deployed throughout Gwent, with a further 26 set to arrive next month.

Mr Williams said: “I am proud and delighted to welcome these 50 new officers to Gwent Police. The experience, knowledge and skills they bring with them will be invaluable in protecting the communities of Gwent. I congratulate these officers and look forward to working with them to make Gwent a safer place for everyone.”

Mr Jeff Cuthbert, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new Constables to Gwent Police. These additional 50 officers, along with the many others we have recruited, will ensure that we maintain frontline policing while investing in tackling emerging issues such as cybercrime.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who took part in today’s parade; they will be key in our mission of preventing crime, while protecting the public and helping those in need.”

A further recruitment drive will take place early 2019.