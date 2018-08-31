THE Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns has issued his support for Wales Women ahead of their crucial World Cup qualification match against England tonight.

Mr Cairns will join 5,000 fans at a sold-out Rodney Parade to support Jayne Ludlow’s side in their attempt to reach their first major tournament.

He said: “The Welsh women, who are on the brink of earning their place in history, are an inspiration to girls and boys all over the country.

“With a record-breaking crowd in attendance, and thousands watching on screens all over the country, there is no doubt that the whole of Wales is behind the team.

“I wish them every success as their epic campaign continues.

“With Wales enjoying a wave of sporting success there is no better time to start thinking about how we as a country can attract more global sporting events to Wales. That is why I am committed to once again supporting the FAW on a potential bid for the 2030 football World Cup.

“An event of this size and calibre would not only provide a boost to the Welsh economy and inspire people all over Wales to get involved in sport, but would also cement Wales’ reputation as a first-class destination for major sporting events.”

Yesterday, regional youngsters got the opportunity to watch their heroes train, as the Welsh women held an open training session at Rodney Parade.

Luke Baker, one of the coaches for Newport side Villa Dino under 11s girls, said: “There was a good 100-150 kids there from clubs across Newport and Monmouthshire. “Everyone was there in their kits.

“We had a good hour with the players after training. Natasha Harding did some coaching with us a few weeks ago and she spotted our training kit and came over to chat with some of the girls.

“It was great. Everyone who wanted something signed got something signed.”

The FAW have announced that a family fan zone will be opened as a part of the coverage of Wales’s final World Cup qualifying game against England.

Opening at 4pm directly behind the North Terrace at Rodney Parade, the fan zone will provide activities, including sessions run by County in the Community coaches and games of head tennis and mini football.

Face painting, arts and crafts and women's clothing from Fe Wales will be on offer, along with the chance to meet some of the Wales Women's Intermediate players.

There will also be a big screen so that fans without tickets to the game can still be a part of Wales's qualification push.

The fan zone will be free to attend and tickets are not required. It is advised to arrive by public transport as parking is not available.

Also present at the family fun zone will be representatives from the SWWGL.