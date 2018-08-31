ORGANISERS of a Newport parkrun are asking participants to wear yellow this weekend, in honour of the Tour of Britain and the visit of Geraint Thomas.

The free Riverfront parkrun takes place at 9am every Saturday. This weekend's will take place a day before the first phase of the cycling event finishes in Newport. Tour de France champion Thomas is among those taking part.

Lisa Nicholls,w ho is one of the event directors, said that they hope people support the idea.

“One of our parkrunners suggested the idea of wearing yellow to support the Tour because it finishes by our route,” she said. “We get 200 and 300 people a week so when people dress up it is very noticeable.

“A team of cyclists are among our volunteers and so everybody is really excited. We are planning to go watch on Sunday."

The Tredegar Park parkrun is following their lead and asking its runners to do the same. Seeparkrun.org.uk/riverfront