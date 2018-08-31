THERE'S a buzz in the Newport today as a crucial football match is taking place at Rodney Parade.

Wales Women take on England in the last match of their qualifying campaign in the city this evening.

We have what you need to know ahead of the big game.

What's happening?

The Wales Women take on England, known as the Lionesses, for a their crucial Women’s World Cup qualifier. The team could qualify for their first ever World Cup in France which takes place next summer.

Wales are on the brink of qualifying for a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Where and when is it taking place?

The game will be played at Rodney Parade in Newport at 7.45pm

Why is it being played in Newport?

The team train in the city and it should create the kind of atmosphere that will suit Wales best.

Can I get tickets?

Sadly not, sold out within 24 hours, the 8,700 capacity ground is sold out for the game.

What if I didn't get tickets?

A special fan zone is being set up outside Rodney Parade to screen the crucial World Cup qualifier. The fan zone will be free to enter and will be situated behind the North Terrace at the ground.

You can follow the game on our live blog at southwalesargus.co.uk.

The game will be live on BBC Two and there will be live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

You can also download the match programme for free here: http://contentfaw.aws-skybrid.co.uk/files/5715/3556/3817/Wales_v_England_Digital_Match_Programme.pdf

What do Wales need to do to qualify?

Wales are a point ahead of England in Group 1, having played one game more, and they know that victory will secure their place at the 2019 World Cup in France.

A win for England will see them go through and a draw would mean they will top the group with victory in Kazakhstan on September 4.

The sides drew 0-0 at Southampton earlier this year thanks to a superb performance from goalkeeper Laura O’Sullivan and, remarkably, Wales have yet to concede a goal in qualifying.

What does the manager say?

Manager Jayne Ludlow said:

“The reality is that they’re the top-ranked team in the group, and they’ve had relative success over the last 20 years. Their development programmes have been in place a long time. They’ve made some fairly drastic changes during this campaign, which some would think are positive, some would think the opposite. Their playing group has changed quite a bit if you think back to their last World Cup campaign. They’re a good team, they have great players. But they have a great development programme, so they’re always going to have great players.

“This game will be no different in terms of what we expect from the players, but the environment that will be created on the evening is obviously going to be different. With regards to our squad of players, they just can’t wait for it to begin because they are thoroughly looking forward to the opportunity to prove themselves once again. The fact that they are our close neighbours just makes it more exciting for everybody. The games before have gone.”

