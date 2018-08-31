OUR story on a Newport woman’s calls to make Tredegar Park’s facilities more family-friendly saw many readers share their views earlier this week.

Mother-of-three Louise Smith has launched a petition calling for Newport City Council to pay for improvements at the popular park.

Mrs Smith was left frustrated after finding the park toilets closed when her eight-year-old daughter suffers from cystic fibrosis, and needs the toilet often.

Hundreds of people have signed the petition, which also suggests the reopening of the park’s ‘splash park’, which closed in 2014.

But the council say they are unable to find the £200,000 needed to repair or replace the splash park.

A spokeswoman also said that a lack of staff means that the authority has found it difficult to properly advertise the opening and closing times for the park toilets.

This is what you had to say:

Unfortunately people can petition as much as they like, it comes down to one thing. Budget.

Its such a shame that so many parks and public spaces are in such a poor state but consider for a moment as to why?

School funding cut, mental health care, cut. Rates increasing, services dramatically decreasing.

NCC really need to sort itself out . Priority given to schools, the elderly and mental health / health support wins over some park for me. Every time.

Kim Eccles

Was on aberavon beach a few weeks ago . The park was spotless the pool was clean and all appeared to be playing safely . All cordoned off and kids couldn’t run off . Newport being run down again by council . No real attractions anymore

ortz44

Nothing is being “run down again by the council”, there just isn’t the money and other areas need to be prioritised.

Walter Devereux

Been about 8 years since I was there with my kids as they splashed about in the paddling pool. Had a very nice afternoon, ice creams, pop, wasps.....a typical British summers day.

Another example of NCC acting like irresponsible meglamaniacs [sic] and not addressing the “boring” traditional council duties like pavements, grass cutting or parks whilst focusing on international business conferences, a technological education innovation development nexus and diversity/equality “re-education” camps!

Fried Gold

Maybe if these 557 people who signed this petition had objected to the closure of the water park not to mention the redundancy of half of the park wardens when this was made public a few years ago then maybe the water park and it’s staff would be there for everyone to enjoy. ..but they didn’t.

A view from both side

Another story which has proven popular amongst readers was news that a Newport community group will launch a coat collection for the city’s homeless.

Pride in Pill will work with London-based charity Hands on London to launch the Wrap Up Newport campaign in November.

Members of the public will be encouraged to donate old coats and jackets to the group, wh will then redistribute them to those in need.

But the scheme has split opinion amongst some readers:

They won’t be grateful for this, wouldn’t surprise me if many of these hand out coats ended up in charity shops. If we have another winter like last year, I would rather help out the elderly than some dosser [sic] on the streets.

Madmen123

Reading some of these comments, I despair at human nature sometimes. There really are some thick, uneducated people around

John Aldridge 8

Well done to all the Pride in Pill volunteers for putting others before yourselves.

Perhaps those who have sent in sarcastic comments would benefit from helping the Pride in Pill volunteers to make life a little easier for others who are less fortunate than themselves

WhatIThink!

Finally the Pont Ebbw roundabout in Newport fully reopened yesterday after months of improvement work.

The newly-designed and constructed drive-through lanes form part of the £14 million improvements that are being invested in the road network around Junction 28 of the M4.

But some readers remain sceptical about the new design:

There’s going to be a few bump’s before it can sussed out.I’m dodging this accident waiting to happen hotspot.

The Nurd

When will all of the pedestrian crossings and pavements be completed? This roundabout is on the “safe route to school” for many children not entitled to free transport. At the moment it’s a mess and not safe at all. Is anyone from NCC considering this as the kids return to school next week?

newportjones