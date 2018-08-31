THE WEEKEND is finally here, with plenty of events taking place in Gwent.

Today, Apple Tree Theory will perform at Beechwood Park, as people celebrate the landscape achieving Green Flag status. Cllr Deb Harvey will raise the flag at 2pm, before unveiling a new entertainment area at 2.30pm, which the band will perform on.

Tonight, at 7pm, The Pantaloons will present their production of The Importance of Being Earnest at Abergavenny Castle. This outdoor theatrical experience is £14 for adults, £8 for children, or £40 for a family ticket. You can book by calling 01873 854282.

Read more about it here.

Chepstow Castle is hosting talent as part of Castell Roc. Tonight, the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club will take the stage, supported by Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band, with tickets at £21.50. Tomorrow, tribute will be paid to George Michael for £26.50 a ticket. Doors open at 6.30pm for both. On Sunday the festival will conclude with a free fun day, which includes a dog show, marching procession, and huge range of live acts.

Read more about Castell Roc here.

On Saturday, roller derby team, Riot City Ravens, will be partying at Le Pub from 7.30pm, with live music by Oxbowlake, Jack Perrett and Copehill Down. Tickets are £5 at the door, with money supporting the team going to the British Roller Derby Championships.

Read more about the party here.

Wye Valley Food Festival is taking place at Chepstow Racecourse, between 10am and 6pm, on Saturday and Sunday. It will offer a huge selection of food and drink, plus live entertainment to include Tobias Robertson, The Rob Connolly Band, Tarion, Rob Westall and his band, and Stephen Russell.

Legends Live! are concluding this summer’s programme of immersive productions, with another free event, between 12pm and 4pm, at Raglan Castle. Guests will time travel to 1462, for traditional garden games and a grand tour of the home of Lord William and Lady Anne Herbert.

Read about last week's performance, at Chepstow Castle, here.

On Sunday, there will be a Heritage Day between 11am and 3pm, at Rogerstone Welfare Grounds. There will be an enormous range of stalls and activities, plus a race to earn money for the Mayor’s charities. This coincides with heritage celebrations at Fourteen Locks, with guest speakers Andrew Hemmings and Sylvia Mason talking about their books.

You can read more the heritage days here.