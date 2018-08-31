RESIDENTS are being asked to give their views on the construction of 17 new affordable homes at the site of a former school in Cwmbran.

The application, which has been submitted by Asbri Planning Ltd on behalf of Melin Homes, proposes to build 17 new properties on the site of the former Blenheim School, all of which will be classed as affordable homes.

This will include eight one-bedroom flats, seven two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses.

In June, Torfaen’s cabinet approved a new draft Local Housing Strategy which prioritises investment in affordable homes and also aims to improve the quality and supply of housing.

Access to the development is proposed via the recently redeveloped access road to Blenheim Community Primary School.

The proposal also highlights the site’s close proximity to public transport and with a range of services within walking distance.

A large open space featuring a play park will be to the north of the proposed homes.

Copies of the plans have been made available at asbriplanning.co.uk/statutory-pre-application-consultation/blenheim-school, or alternatively at Cwmbran library between 9am and 5pm on Mondays and Tuesdays; between 8:45am and 7pm on Thursdays; between 8:45am and 6pm on Fridays and between 8.45am and 4pm on Saturdays.

Anyone who wishes to make representations about this proposed development must do so by September 10. These can be e-mailed to mail@asbriplanning.co.uk, or by writing to Asbri Planning Ltd, Unit 9 Oak Tree Court, Mulberry Drive, Cardiff Gate Business Park, Cardiff, CF23 8RS.

The pre-application consultation will be discussed at the Cwmbran Community Council Environment, Sustainability and Planning Committee on Wednesday, September 5.