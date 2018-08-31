THIS month’s South Wales Argus Camera Club picture of the month competition is sponsored by Premier Print in Cwmbran.

The printing company, based on Woodside Way, will print the winners' photo as a prize, the winner is Andrew Perkins for his amazing photo of the the Milky Way taken at Goldcliff in Newport.

Featured are other brilliant images from the club’s 2,600 members over the past month.

The club is an online Facebook group for amateur photographers keen to see their images in print.

Request to join the club at bit.ly/SouthWalesArgusCameraClub.

You can also find the group by searching South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.