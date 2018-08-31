A road in Griffithstown has been closed due to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident happened between Rowan Crescent and Sunnybank Road.

Greenhill Road has been closed in both directions because of the incident, which was reported shortly before 11am this morning (August 31).

The closure is affecting Stagecoach bus services X24, X3 and 21.

According to reports, traffic is coping well on surrounding routes.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police confirmed the incident, saying in a statement: "At approximately 10:55am on Friday, August 31, we received a report of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sunnybank Road, Griffithstown.

"One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."