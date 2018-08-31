LAST week, two carpenters from Abergavenny toasted the success of their latest project and bid it ‘bon voyage’.

Far from their regular commissions, like kitchen and bathroom fittings in and around the town, James Probert and William James were tasked with constructing something rather more unusual – a bespoke luxury shed for a family living on Barra, a remote, sparse island 500 miles away off the west coast of Scotland.

(Picture: Laura Goode at Hop House Design)

On August 22, after 12 weeks’ hard work, their 26ft by 10ft creation was placed on a lorry destined for the Scottish port of Oban, where it was then attached to a tractor before boarding the ferry to Barra, in the Outer Hebrides.

“All our hard work has paid off”, said Mr Probert, 24, who set up Top Notch Carpentry with Mr James, 27, six years ago.

The two now plan to develop this side of their business, creating what Mr Probert said could be a real alternative for people, especially young people, who are struggling to get on the property ladder.

William James (left) and James Probert (Picture: Laura Goode at Hop House Design)

Their recently-completed shed, or as they like to call it, the ‘tiny house on wheels’, cost roughly £30,000 to build.

Every aspect was tailor-made according to their client’s specifications.

Even the windows were positioned precisely to offer the best views of the stark beauty of the Hebridean landscape.

(Picture: Laura Goode at Hop House Design)

The interior is a marvel of design and construction – containing a double bedroom, a bathroom with half-sized tub, a kitchen and living room area, and two mezzanine levels for guest sleeping.

(Picture: Laura Goode at Hop House Design)

(Pictures: Alex Buchanan)

After building a smaller prototype model last year, which is now used as a holiday let in Pandy, near Abergavenny, Mr Probert and Mr James searched for an opportunity to develop their pet project commercially.

After advertising the concept on Gumtree, they met their eventual client, who arrived in Abergavenny the next day to draw up plans.

(Pictures: Laura Goode at Hop House Design)

Since the pair began building their ‘tiny house on wheels’, interest in the project has grown, even gaining the company some international fans.

“The response has been unreal”, Mr Probert said. “We’ve had people from the US and Canada complimenting us. We never expected it to be like this.”

Other well-wishers contacted Mr Probert as their creation – with a ‘Top Notch Carpentry’ banner displayed proudly on the back – made its way northwards to Scotland.

(Pictures: Laura Goode at Hop House Design)

He hopes this will be the start of a bright future for the company.

“We’ve worked really hard to get where we are, but I think something big could happen in the next couple of years”, he said.

“We’ve got a ‘go big or go home’ attitude – we’re ready to hit the market.”

Despite being built on wheels, the cabins, Mr Probert said, are not designed for use as a mobile home, like a caravan, but can be transported into, and out of, place with ease.

He believes this type of home could be an attractive and affordable ‘stepping stone’ for first-time house buyers who may be daunted by the high cost of living homeowners face.

However, getting his own family on board hasn't exactly been a walk in the park.

“I’m in the middle of convincing my fiancée that we should buy a plot of land and build one for ourselves”, he said. “But it isn’t going very well at the moment!”