THE family of a three-year-old who died from a rare form of cancer have spoken of the devastating loss of their "warrior".

"We can't get our heads around the fact that he's gone," grandmother Paula Davies said about Riley Davies from Nantyglo.

"We are devastated and heartbroken"

The brave toddler had been diagnosed with mixed lineage leukaemia, which is a rare type of childhood leukaemia, in October 2016 and since then has been receiving treatment in the Noah's Ark children's hospital's rainbow ward.

Because of treatment he wasn't able to speak more than a few words and he was unable to walk.

Ms Davies said: "He kept fighting to the last. He was our rainbow warrior."

He had a bone marrow transplant in July in 2017 and then relapsed at Christmas. Riley was then in remission but then he relapsed again on July on 31.

He sadly died at 5.37am on Wednesday.

The family were able to have a Christmas celebration together on August 21 at home thanks to the charity Dreams & Wishes.

"Riley was three in July," Ms Davies said.

"We didn't think he would reach his birthday because he had relapsed. We went to Porthcawl for a week but our next goal was to get him to Christmas, which wasn't going to happen, so the charity organised for us to have his last Christmas."

Ms Davies added: "He was a happy boy. He took everything in his stride. All the treatments and he never gave up. Even on his bad days he would play with his toys.

"He has been having treatment the past few months, but his consultant thought he'd be better at home surrounded by all his family and friends.

"It was special to have him here. It meant a lot to be able to make those memories.

"He died in his Mam Vicky's arms."

After his death, Riley's mother Vicky Whitehorn has been unable to speak about her son's death

Ms Davies added: "We have got to take every day as it comes, take things day by day. We are heartbroken because he's gone but his suffering and pain is over.

"My daughter wants to raise awareness of childhood cancers because there are so many cases diagnosed every day.

"If there is anything wrong get it checked. It was a quick blood test at Nevill Hall in Abergavenny showed up that he had leukaemia when he was 15 months old.

"If an infection lasts more than three days get it checked out."

Friends and family are fundraising for Riley’s funeral and are planning a colourful celebration of his life.

To donate visit gofundme.com/riley-bearelapesed-funreal.