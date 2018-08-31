AN aspiring actor who raped four women was branded as ‘cruel’ and 'dangerous' by a judge who jailed him for 18 years.

Aiden Bradley, of High Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was handed an extended sentence for the public protection by Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.

Last month, the 26-year-old was convicted of five counts of rape after a three-week trial at Newport Crown Court.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Bradley: “You are capable of the utmost cruelty.

“You showed ego and pride in your control and dominance and you could not, and would not, take no for an answer.

“You lied with consummate ease to the jury. You are a manipulative and dangerous young man.”

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths told the jury the allegations took place against female complainants aged 16 or over between 2009 and 2016.

One of his victims was raped after she had invited him to her home for dinner and one of the attacks against another complaint took place in Pontypool Park.

Bradley, who was represented by his barrister Nigel Fryer, had denied all charges.

After the jury, who had deliberated for over three days, had returned all their verdicts, Mr Griffiths revealed that the defendant had pleaded guilty before the trial to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

These, he said, included category A images, which feature the most serious examples of child sexual abuse.

In mitigation, Mr Fryer said that Bradley continued to deny the rape offences he had been convicted of.

He added that his client was a man of previous good character.

Mr Fryer said: “Quite simply, his life his over.”

Outside the court, Detective Sergeant Nathan Sparkes, officer in the case for Gwent Police, said:



“Bradley used his intelligence and vocabulary to confuse vulnerable victims, so he could manipulate and control sexual encounters with them. This led to him raping each of them in deeply distressing circumstances, which caused his victims significant psychological trauma.



“I would like to pay tribute to the victims, who have been incredibly brave and courageous throughout the police investigation and judicial process.

“Despite Bradley repeatedly denying attacks took place, it was due to the strength of these women in making their complaints to police that we were able to gather the evidence needed to prove to the jury what really happened.

“I hope this sentence will provide some level of comfort to them and their families as they try to move on with their lives.



“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of rape and sexual assault, regardless of how long ago it happened, to come forward knowing that they will be taken seriously and be provided with expert support and assistance. Please call Gwent Police on 101.”