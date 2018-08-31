THREE men are being sought after an elderly man was knocked to the ground and had his wallet stolen in a Newport robbery.

Gwent Police are appealing for information following a robbery in the Nash Grove area. It happened at around 10.15pm on Monday August 27.

The 75-year-old male victim was walking home when he was approached by three men, who knocked him to the ground before stealing his wallet.

The three offenders ran off in the direction of Greenmeadow Road.

The victim did not receive any serious injuries however, he was shaken by the incident and is recovering at home.

One of the offenders has been described as approximately 6”2, of slim build and was wearing a hooded top. The second man was shorter and of a slightly stocky build.

All three offenders were talking in an accent which was not thought to be local.

Following these CCTV images becoming available, officers would like to speak with the men pictured as it is believed they may be able to help with their enquiries.

If anyone witnessed this robbery or if you have any information, call 101 quoting log 503 27/8/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.