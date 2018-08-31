AMBITIOUS plans to increase the use of electric vehicles across Caerphilly County Borough are being drawn up by the council.

Councillors on Caerphilly council's policy and resources scrutiny committee will meet to discuss a draft Electric Vehicle Strategy and Action Plan on Thursday.

It will set out proposals to support the installation of electric vehicle infrastructure and how electric vehicles can be a "fundamental part of the council’s own fleet."

The number of new electric and hybrid vehicle registrations in Wales rose by 35 per cent last year, with 82 electric vehicle registrations in the Caerphilly County Borough.

However, there are currently no publicly available electric vehicle charge points in the county borough and only 439 across Wales.

The strategy will see the council "lead by example incorporating electric vehicles into our fleet and trial new technologies as they evolve."

Its aims include providing electric vehicle infrastructure across the county borough.

A council report prepared ahead of Thursday's meeting says: "A strategy to support the implementation of electric vehicles and electric vehicle charge points is required to progress this important work.

"This will put into place the infrastructure to support our staff and residents to invest in electric vehicles and encourage visitors who drive electric vehicles to visit the county borough."

The plan, described as an "innovative approach" for electric vehicles, will also promote installing infrastructure to support electric bikes, electric mopeds and other electric vehicles.

It will support introducing an "integrated network" of charge points, working with other councils as well as private developers and landowners.

Raising awareness of the benefits of using electric vehicles will also form part of the strategy.

The UK government recently announced plans to ban new diesel and petrol vehicles from sale in the UK from 2040, while vehicle manufacturers work to advance technologies in electric vehicles.

The report adds: "The strategy presents the council’s first Electric Vehicle Action Plan which is designed to develop an innovative and strategic approach for electric vehicles across the county borough. This will develop the infrastructure for, and encourage uptake of electric vehicles."