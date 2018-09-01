STEAM and diesel trains will be brought to life at a special open day in Newport today.

The City of Newport Model Engineering Society are holding their monthly open day today from 1pm.

The society was formed in the 1970s and was originally on the riverbank at the Glebelands Park, but are now located further in the park.

The society’s director Philip Pritchard said: “We are building the site up and forming a miniature railway and are about half way through our build programme.

“We are going to have a good day giving people rides. We do the open day every month from March to October.”

Last month there were 600 people at the event. Tony Hall said the society is looking for new members.

“We currently have 60 members, but we desperately want some young blood. Members are usually over 18, but children can come with an adult.

“We meet on site every week and we are working very hard to clear rubbish from the five acres and lay track. We build our own rolling stock and the majority of engines for the club. If people do join they learn new skills, or even driving a steam locomotive.”

Find our more at www.newportmodelengineering.uk.