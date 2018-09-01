RUNNERS wearing yellow came out in force for a parkrun event honouring Geraint Thomas, who will be in the region tomorrow.

The 5km Riverfront parkrun, which is held in the centre of Newport, asked participants to wear yellow in honour of the Tour of Britain’s visit to the city and Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas.

“People really made an effort,” Lisa Nicholls, one of the event directors, said.

"Everyone is really excited about tomorrow. With the football on last night and Geraint coming tomorrow it’s a great weekend for Newport."

The Tour de France winner is taking part in tomorrow’s race and will be at the Velodrome later that day for a renaming ceremony.

Ms Nicholls added: “This isn’t your typical parkrun, and we are very fortunate to have some iconic features on this route. We have visiting runners from Southampton, Northampton and London here today and we look forward to seeing peoples’ photos.”

There were 243 runners taking part, and the first person wearing yellow to cross the line was Matt Turner.

He said: “I saw it on social media and wanted to show my support for Geraint and the Tour of Britain.”

The first woman to finish the run was wearing yellow.

Sophie Henshall from Newport came to the event with her family and they all wore yellow.

She said: “I saw there was a tribute to Geraint who won the Tour de France, and as he’s a Welshman and in the city tomorrow I thought it would be good and show my respect to his tremendous efforts.

“It’s a nice feeling to be the first woman back, but it was tough because there was a lot of good runners. The fact that my brother Ross was just behind me made me put a bit more effort in.”

For more information about the Riverfront parkrun visit parkrun.org.uk/riverfront.