AN IMMERSIVE production focused on terrorism has been premiered to Gwent police officers with the hopes of it gaining funding.

The Extremists is the first production of its kind, and will feature Callum Lloyd as right-wing extremist Sharif, and Nicholas Sturrock as left-wing extremist Adam Llewellyn Evans.

Reality Theatre spent months researching to produce the piece, which they showcased to Gwent police officers on Thursday, as the company are hoping to get funding, allowing them to use the performance as an educational tool.

“All our plays deal with social issues, often in a brutal and controversial way,” explained Reality Theatre manager, Julie Benson.

“A production of this kind has never been done before, so it’s ground breaking. There will be some offensive material, and the audience may feel intimidated.

“We have no idea how people will respond, but we want to challenge them and make them think about this taboo topic.

“If it’s successful hopefully we can get funding and use it to educate people.”

There will be trigger warnings before the performance, with spectators made aware that there will be audience participation.

Reality Theatre staff spent months researching, through reading and documentaries, to ensure that the performance is factual and realistic.

If the funding is granted Reality Theatre hope to bring the immersive performance to schools and colleges, raising awareness on the taboo subject of terrorism.

They plan to run exhibitions alongside the performance, stirring up a narrative by providing relevant information and workshops, if funding is granted. They also hope to include discussions on how people should handle terror threat situations.

Neighbourhood sergeant for Newport West, Roland Giles, was one of the four officers who watched the rehearsal, and said: “I think audiences will find this performance thought-provoking.

“It shows both sides of the argument and I was surprised at how angry and opinionated the actors were, giving two polar opposite views. It was terrifying at times.

“The message I got from it was how easy it is to have a go at other people, without knowing what their backgrounds are, and how stereotypical people can be about races and religions and groups of people they probably don’t know much information about.

“This production is important, because it gets people thinking about the issue of terrorism, and helps people understand why people may rally against others.

“People knowing more about other cultures and how others live can only be a good thing."

Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner, Mr Jeff Cuthbert, will hear feedback to decide whether funding will be granted.

The production is approximately 40 minutes long and will debut at the downstairs theatre in Barnabas Arts House on November 2.

It is part of Reality Theatre’s Crush Hate Crime festival, which will have a separate musical event, featuring punk and hardcore bands protesting hate crime, at Warehouse 54 on October 20.

