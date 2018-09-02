NEWPORT County AFC held on for three points after goals from Scot Bennett and Dan Butler put them on course for victory at Port Vale. Here are the talking points...

Goals from all departments

After Fraser Franks opened his account against Notts County and Matty Dolan hit the winner against Grimsby Town last week, there were two unlikely scorers for the Exiles at Vale Park.

When Scot Bennett and Dan Butler find the net you know things are going your way and it’s vital that the defenders and midfielders keep chipping in with goals to take some of the pressure off the front men.

Mark Harris may not have scored but he created Butler’s goal and deserved to get on the scoresheet after another hugely impressive performance up front.

Luck on County’s side

Michael Flynn’s men certainly rode their luck in the Potteries and the hosts were convinced that they should have got at least a point.

Vale hit the woodwork several times and there were vehement claims for a penalty when the ball appeared to hit David Pipe’s hand in the box, although the veteran defender was so close to the header that it would have been a very harsh award.

Harris was booed after going down under minimal contact in the first half but Tyreeq Bakinson appeared to be fouled in the area after the break so both sides can perhaps feel aggrieved at the referee’s decisions.

Defence stood up to the pressure

The manager felt his side deserved the three points for their dogged defensive display and it was encouraging to see his side cope with everything that Vale threw at them in the closing stages.

Joe Day, Fraser Franks and Mickey Demetriou share the blame for Tom Pope’s early equaliser and Demetriou was fortunate not to have another own goal to his name but in the second half they dug in and ground out the win.

That is what the Exiles were unable to do on too many occasions last season when points were regularly snatched away at the death. The early signs are that this is a side with plenty of steel as well as style.

TABLE: As one of six climbers in the top half of the table, @NewportCounty move above @MKDonsFC into second spot after winning at @OfficialPVFC. pic.twitter.com/Azo1k0I38N — Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) September 1, 2018

Super start but Flynn still managing expectations

County are up to second in the League Two table after six games and it may be difficult for them to stay under the radar if they maintain their current form.

But the boss is definitely not getting ahead of himself.

“I don’t take any notice of the table at this point and I wouldn’t if we were down the bottom either,” said Flynn after the match. “It’s an OK start but it’s September and there’s a long season ahead.”