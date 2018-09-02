THE police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Gwent and chief constable have both signed the Gwent Charter for Working Together.

Written by members of ‘People First’ groups across Gwent, the charter aims to encourage public bodies, charities and third sector organisations to listen and respect the rights of people with disabilities. It also helps people who have a disability to be more aware of their rights and what they can and should be able to ask for.

Mr Cuthbert, who is PCC for Gwent, said: “This charter was written by members of People First and will play an important role in how public services will work with our most vulnerable residents.

“This is a fantastic piece of work by People First groups who are working with people with learning disabilities to speak out and gain confidence to take control of their lives.

“The charter’s principles of safeguarding, accessibility and helping to tackle hate crime are key parts of our everyday business. I am therefore delighted to welcome members of Newport People First here to witness the signing of the charter.”

As part of the commitment, Gwent Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner have recently completed training to prepare for the introduction of the Keep Safe Cymru Scheme in Gwent.

And Mr Williams, who is the chief constable of Gwent, added: “It was fantastic to welcome members of People First into Force today to enable us to sign this charter, which encourages various organisations to respect those with learning disabilities by providing choices and allowing vulnerable members of our communities to simply be themselves."