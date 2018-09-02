“MORE people need to shop local.” That is the message of a leading city tattooist.

No Regrets tattoo studio has operated at the bottom of Malpas Road, Newport for a few years.

Owner Andrew McQuade - who is known as Quadey - has been in the trade for 20-years.

"It is a great trade to be in," said the 38-year-old, who lives in Newport.

"People forget that you need to be a pretty good artist in the tattoo field.

"I work on one tattoo a day - but that takes the entire day. Some tattoos, take on average, seven hours to do. The longest time I have spent in one go is 10-hours.

"I would not change my job for the world."

He added: "I opened this place because I have always been into tattoos.

"I used to have this business in another part of Newport. But with growing demand we moved here because the store is much bigger."

In his business, he employs two artists and also has an apprentice.

Mr McQuade persuaded people to come to his store because "to support independent stores".

"I would encourage more people to come here because we are very good," he said.

"I always support local stores because they are run by people, just like you and me.

"It is your local stores which are the strength in a community.

"They really do need your support."

The tattooist added that he believes that his business is "unique".

"We do a lot of designs here," he said.

"We also customise tattoos. At the moment I am in the middle of customising a picture that someone took in New Zealand. This will at some stage end up on the person's leg.

"This is a unique store."