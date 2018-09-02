TOUR de France winner and Welsh cycling star Geraint Thomas visited Newport's International Sports Village this evening for a special ceremony to rename the country's national velodrome in his honour.

A crowd of fans turned out to see the thee-time Olympic gold medal winner take to the stage outside the velodrome where he watched as a giant image of him, wearing the Tour de France victor's famous yellow jersey, was unveiled above the building's entrance.

"It's a massive honour", Thomas said. "I remember coming here in 2004, a year or so after it had been built, and if you'd told me then that I'd win the Tour and this would be named the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome, I would have laughed for sure."

He hopes the newly-named cycling centre "can inspire kids to ride their bikes – not just competitively – but to enjoy riding and the healthy lifestyle it brings.

"If more and more people can enjoy the velodrome, and enjoy riding their bikes, then that will be great.

Thomas said he still found it "crazy" to be in a position where he inspired others.

"I remember when I was growing up, Nicole Cooke was winning world titles, and that really inspired me.

"Hopefully, the same thing can happen, and the renaming could maybe reinforce that.

Recalling the moment he heard the velodrome would be renamed, Thomas said: "It was a shock, but a massive honour as well – definitely one I wouldn't have turned down."

Thomas travelled to the velodrome almost immediately after completing the first stage of the Tour of Britain race, which began in Pembrey and finished on Usk Way in Newport.

He said he was touched by the warmth of the support from the home crowd who came out to welcome him along the race route and managed to spur him on as he approached Caerleon.

"The support out in France was amazing, but with the homecoming and the stage today, it has just been incredible, the amount of support", he said. "You just get a massive buzz off it.

"The final climb today up Belmont [Hill], with 10km to go, I definitely didn't have the legs to attack, but with all the support, I just ended up going. You just get such a good feeling from it.

"I really appreciate it and I'm going to try and soak that up this week."