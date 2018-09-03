REFLECTING on his first year in the job, the chief constable of Gwent Police has called dismantling major drug operations one of his proudest achievements of the last 12 months.

A year ago we sat down with Julian Williams to discuss his priorities in leading the force andkeeping Gwent communities safe.

And in the last year, he believes considerable inroads have been made in tackling criminal activity across the region - particularly with regards to drug offences.

“My colleagues have achieved a lot during the last year,” he said.

“We have had two large-scale operations. Operation Finch and Jewels. Jewels concentrated on Newport specifically and we have convicted more than 50 individuals on drug-related criminality. Finch is a drug-related criminality too.

“These were long-term, complex operations which have been very effective.”

The chief constable also said that more than 50 officers are targeting anti-social behaviour, with crime in Newport City Centre totalling only 5.9 per cent of the overall level of offending in Gwent.

“With anti-social behaviour we have organised resources,” he said.

“We have a big team who are present in Newport City Centre. We have eight police community support officers and another group of response officers who are dedicated to the city centre.

“That is 52 members of staff dealing with issues in the city centre alone.”

When asked about a 19 per cent increase in crime since last year, Mr Williams said the statistics have risen because of the force becoming “more proficient in recording crime”.

“I must say that the rise in crime is a similar picture across the country,” he said.

“235 new police officers have been recruited in the last year. We think that is good for the community.

“Cyber bullying in particular has risen in excess of 40 per cent; sexual offences have risen 57 per cent; and domestic abuse up eight per cent.

“I think crime has gone up because we are much more proficient in recording crime and the public are more likely to report certain types of crime such as domestic abuse and child sexual exploitation. And we would encourage that.

“We want to see crime fall but the reality is with improved recording methods and the public prepared to tell us more it may well rise even more.”

The Swansea-born father-of-two said he has seen the force go from strength to strength over the last year.

“The creation of mental health practitioners in our control rooms is excellent,” he said. “We were the first in Wales to do that.

“We have also had several excellent reports, where we have been singled out for the swift way we deal with hate crime.”

He added: “What I do want to achieve in this role is to provide the best service to the people of Gwent and we have the facilities to do this.”