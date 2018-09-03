A COMMUNITY clean up group has attracted new volunteers.

Voluntary group Pride in Pill (PiP) hosted their third weekly clean up from 2pm yesterday, focusing on George Street Bridge and the surrounding area.

George Street Bridge was needle free, following a major operation the previous week, but a site just metres away was not.

Seven volunteers, old and new, worked hard to clean up rubbish and needles from the area.

Group leader, Paul Murphy, said: "The goal is to attract more volunteers across the city to put pride back in the communities.

"Although we have highlighted in certain areas there is an issue with needles, our objective is mainly litter picking.

"No volunteers are asked to pick up needles of put themselves in danger."

Three residents are now planning to form a Riverfront voluntary group for litter picks.