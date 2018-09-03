A CITY property has been boarded up by police for three months after becoming a haven for illegal drugs, anti-social behaviour, disorder and associated crimes that left local residents living in fear.

The property, in Bolt Close, Pill, was closed by Gwent Police following a closure order granted at Newport Magistrates' Court on 23rd August 2018. During this time, anyone who tries to enter this property faces arrest.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers gathered evidence showing that the property in Bolt Close had been allegedly linked to the use of illegal drugs, anti-social behaviour, disorder and associated crimes.

"As a result, local residents told officers they were living in fear, feeling stressed, anxious and intimidated on a daily basis."

Local Crime and Reduction Officer PC Paula Spence added: "It is clear the detrimental effect on the health and quality of life of local residents those visiting and living at the property were causing. These residents are effectively suffering in silence and I hope this closure will offer the residents the respite they need."

Anyone who suspects that a premises is being used for the supply of illegal drugs can contact Gwent Police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.