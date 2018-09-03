WORK is ongoing in Newport to fix a water pipe that caused significant flooding.

Last night a water pipe burst on the A4042 in Newport, going northbound from the city centre towards Malpas Road.

Welsh Water are still at the scene, trying to repair the damage.

A spokesman for Welsh Water said: "Our teams have been working through the night due to a burst on one of our large trunk water mains on the A4042, Heidenhiem Drive, in Newport.

"The road remains open but we are still on site to carry out this repair. As a result, we are experiencing problems along other parts of the network in Newport.

"We will do our best to get this emergency repair completed as soon as possible.

"We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience this may cause and thank them for bearing with us."