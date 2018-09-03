ONCE afraid he was going to die because he was morbidly obese, a Newport super slimmer has shared how he shed an incredible 14 stone in weight.

Andrew Collins, aged 27, said he become "stuck in a rut” and weighed almost 27 stone at his heaviest.

He said: “I was scared and if I stayed scared I’d be dead. My food habits got out of control.”

Today Mr Collins weighs just over 12 stone.

“I felt anxious about letting people down,” he added. “I knew I had to change my perspective of myself more than anything."

He joined a Slimming World group and two years on, says he has been given a new lease of life.

He said: “Losing weight has even encouraged me to think about how active I am too, so I’ve taken up walking with my friends in the Brecon Beacons and I’m looking to join a gym.”

Mr Collins was one of 43 men to win a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2018 competition, where he met former-footballer John Barnes.

Mr Barnes said: “As a footballer, health and fitness has formed a huge part of my life, so I know how much effort and dedication it can take to stay fit and healthy – both mentally and physically. It was a pleasure to meet Andrew.

“I can’t believe his transformation, he doesn’t look like the same bloke.”

Looking back Mr Collins credits Slimming World with helping him accept himself, and says health is an important aspect of weight loss.

He said: “I would want to say stop hating on yourself and focus on your health, but mostly be happy. Don’t have to be slim to smile.”

His Slimming World group leader, Lisa Norris, said: “A lot of men think that slimming clubs are female-only zones, so Andrew is living proof that this isn’t the case. In fact, there are now 60,000 men attending Slimming World groups, which goes to show that men need just as much support as women to slim down and improve their health.

“I hope Andrew inspires lots of other people in Newport who’d like to lose weight to take that step and join our group.”

For more information about the Lysaght Institute Slimming World group contact call Ms Norris on 0778 4990 782.8 4990 782.