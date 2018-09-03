A POPULAR Indian restaurant will have its licence reviewed after a Home Office investigation found evidence of illegal workers at the premises.

The Ambala, known as one of the best Indian restaurants in Ebbw Vale, is facing the review after an application was submitted by the Home Office's immigration enforcement department.

It comes after officers conducted an enforcement visit to the restaurant on the evening of February 8 this year and arrested two individuals as "overstayers."

The application submitted by the Home Office says both gave false details and were taken to custody at Newport Police Station.

A civil penalty was raised and £30,000 remains outstanding, the application states.

Previously, in December 2015, another warrant was made and two arrests were made.

A referral notice was served to the owner of the restaurant over one person with no right to work.

A civil penalty was raised which has been paid.

Stating the reasons for a review of the premises, the application says: "We have grounds to believe the licence holder will fail to meet the licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, as illegal working has been identified at this premises."

Six options will be available to Blaenau Gwent's licensing sub-committee at the meeting on Tuesday, September 11.

These include modifying the conditions of the licence, suspending the licence for a period of no more than three months, revoking the licence and taking no action.

The restaurant in Station Road, Waunlwyd, is amongst the most popular in Blaenau Gwent, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Out of 283 reviews, 184 give the restaurant the highest available rating of excellent.