PROPOSALS to build up to 50 homes on a former quarry near Ebbw Vale could be thrown out over road safety concerns.

Blaenau Gwent council planning officers have described the proposed junction leading onto the three-and-a-half-acre site in Rassau as “simple” and “unacceptable”.

Issues of speeding have also been raised, with speeds in excess of the 40mph limit on the A4281 – formerly the A465 – recorded during a survey.

The former Thornton’s site falls within the late 11th Duke of Beaufort’s estate, and the outline planning application has been submitted by his executors.

The proposals include a mixture of detached and semi-detached three or four-bedroom houses between two and three storeys high, and with off-street parking.

A public consultation attracted no responses, with the council likely to welcome the development as it aims to deliver 3,500 new homes in the county borough by 2021.

The planning report said full planning permission would only be granted if the applicants agreed to a section 106 agreement to provide 10 per cent affordable housing, subject to viability.

A further section 106 agreement is being sought by the council’s education officers for financial contributions towards primary education in the area.

But highways officers maintain that “fundamental highway safety concerns” remain regarding the planned T-junction from the A4281.

“The A4281 is subject to a 40mph speed limit. The speed survey showed the average speed of the traffic being 57mph eastbound and 58mph westbound,” the report said.

“With such recorded speeds the highways authority has confirmed that highway safety would be compromised for vehicles waiting to turn right to enter the application site as they will inhibit the through flow of traffic and create a hazard.”

The officer recommended a “more appropriate” ghost island junction, claiming that waiting cars at the T-junction would be at high risk of collisions.

The report continued: “I have observed the vehicle behaviour of drivers travelling on the A4281 who access the [Llys Glyncoed] extra care facility in Ebbw Vale that has the benefit of a ghost junction, and noted how effective the ghost junction is considering this is a [30mph] road.”

As the applicant has not submitted amended access plans, a recommendation for refusal will be put before the council’s planning committee on September 6.