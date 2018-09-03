A PERVERT Scouts Association volunteer who "bombarded" a teenage girl with messages saying he wanted to "have babies" with her has avoided jail time.

Clinton Vlahos, 26, of Bishton Road, Newport, was snared by Cwmbran-based paedophile hunting group PH Balance after he started messaging a fake online profile.

Newport Crown Court today heard the defendant started sending the messages in January this year, and didn't stop once he was told her age.

On March 12, Vlahos was confronted by a member of the group in the car park of Tesco’s in Syptty Retail Park, Newport, where he had intended to meet the girl. Gwent police were called to the scene, and Vlahos was arrested.

He pleaded guilty on June 19, 2018, to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

"After they exchanged numbers he started sending messages asking for dirty pictures," prosecutor Roger Griffiths told the court.

"The defendant said that he wanted a baby with the person. He indicated that he was 25-years-old and talked about the difficulties that that would arise for him should he be caught in what he was doing."

Speaking in mitigation, Claire Pichthall pointed to Vlahos' complex difficulties and traumatic background and reminded the court no child was actually contacted or harmed in this case.

"He does not function as a 26-year-old without these difficulties does," said Ms Pichthall.

"If he is to be sentenced in the community an immediate intervention can take place to assist him not to behave in the manner that he has done.

"A community order would make sure he was re-integrated into society with people his own age, and also make sure that he doesn't simply sit in his bedroom with a computer for company."

Sentencing Vlahos to a two years community order, Judge Daniel Williams said he was persuaded it would not be in the interest of justice to lock Vlahos up.

"I've read the probation report, the pre-sentence report and the very helpful letter sent by your adopted father. They set out the background to this offending very equivocally.

"That material persuades me that it is not in the interests of justice to send you into prison.

"My decision also reflects the fact that the maximum sentence available to me is two years, and bearing in mind there was no child involved and your early guilty plea, any sentence would be very short and would do nothing to manage the risk you pose in terms of committing further offences."

Members of the group, who were in court today to hear Vlahos' sentence, slammed what they called a "rubbish" punishment.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus after the sentence, a spokesman for the group said: "He's 26 years old and knows what it right from wrong. The sentences for these type of offenders are rubbish. The most we've had is four years and eight months, and so far we've caught over 40.

"He wasn't trapped at all. He was speaking to the child asking her for sexual photos, and now he's got off with a community order."

Vlahos must now carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, and complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, a spokesperson for the Scout's Association previously saidit was aware of the recent court proceedings involving Vlahos and had been “co-operating fully with the statutory agencies during their investigations”.

The spokesman added: “As soon as we were made aware of the investigation, Vlahos was suspended from all involvement in the Scout movement.

“There is no evidence to suggest that offences have taken place within the Scout movement.

“Following his conviction, we can confirm Vlahos will never be allowed to volunteer with us again."