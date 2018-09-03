A MAN and a woman have been arrested after officers executed two drugs warrants at addresses in the Caerphilly area this morning, Monday, September 3.

Properties on Dol Fran, Mornington Meadows in Caerphilly and William Street in Abertridwr were targeted following receipt of intelligence from the local community.

Quantities of drugs and cash were seized and two people were arrested as a result of the action.

A 34-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of production of Class B drugs and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. They are both currently in police custody.

PC Oliver Petty who worked on the operation said; “The action taken by Bedwas Neigbourhood Enforcement Team today was in response to intelligence received from members of the public in relation to the illegal production and supply of drugs in the area.

“Production and supply of drugs can have a devastating effect on local communities and will not be tolerated by police.

“Anyone with information relation to the production and supply of illegal drugs is encouraged to report it via 101."