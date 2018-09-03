SHOCKING footage has emerged showing the moment a masked robber pointed a handgun in the face of two terrified Newport shopworkers.

Liam Thompson, 29, of Elgar Avenue in Newport, was jailed for 10 years and six months after he raided the Post Office section of Spar on Chepstow Road on January 19 this year.

The video shows Thompson leaping over the counter and waving an imitation handgun at shop assistants Jackie Bierne and Leiah James.

(Liam Thompson)

Thompson jumped over the counter and emptied draws before making off with £800 in cash.

The two staff members made victim impact statements which detailed the trauma they suffered, and both have since given up their jobs there as a result of the “psychological harm” Thompson caused them.

READ MORE: Armed robber who raided a Newport Spar is jailed

Thompson, 29, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, also carried out a burglary at the Low Cost Motor Company in the same area, a spate of thefts across the city in which a van full of confectionary was stolen and shops and service stations targeted for alcohol, fuel and meat.

He also stole a laptop and mobile phone worth £1,500 from the reception of the Ibis hotel.