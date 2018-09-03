THESE are some of the members of an armed masked gang who targeted shops across South Wales in a series of “brazen” heists to steal cigarettes who were jailed last week.

Sarah Heard was part of a Newport crew, who, along with her 17-year-old son Jordan Vlite, her brother Joshua Heard and boyfriend Justin Woolfall, smashed their way into stores or made attempts at break-ins.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies told Cardiff Crown Court how police enquiries are ongoing over three other gang members.

He showed CCTV footage to Judge Jeremy Jenkins of masked men armed variously with hammers, crowbars and even rocks, smashing their way into shops, or attempting burglaries, at stores on 11 occasions in Monmouthshire, Newport, Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

