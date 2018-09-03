POLICE are appealing for information to help them locate 17-year-old Carly Roberts who has been reported as missing.

Carly is from the Pontypool area and is also known to frequent the Cwmbran area and was last seen on Saturday, September 1.

She is described as being approximately 5’5” tall, of small-medium build, with long, light brown hair and was last seen wearing jeans, a cropped grey jumper, a blue denim jacket and dark trainers.

Anyone with information relating to Carly’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting: 1800333957