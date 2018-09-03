EIGHT people are in hospital following a serious accident.

A Gwent Police spokesman said that the accident involved a car and bus on the A48 near Chepstow.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said that they conveyed three people to Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny and five people to Royal Gwent hospital in Newport.

The service received the call at 3.44pm and a Harts vehicle, a helicopter, two ambulances and three outpatient vehicles were at the scene.

The road is closed both ways from B4245 (Parkwall Roundabout) to A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Highbeech Roundabout).

There is congestion to A466 Wye Valley Road heading back towards the M48 Junction 2.

People are reporting long delays in the area and police say that the road will be closed until 7.30pm.

Newport Bus Services are diverting through Shirenewton.