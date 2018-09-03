A HORTICULTURAL and craft show this weekend will host a range of competitions.

The annual Greenmeadow Community Farm Horticultural and Craft show will be on Sunday, from 10am until 5pm, at Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran.

Competitions on the day include categories in vegetables, fruit, flowers, photography, cookery, wine and beverages, handicrafts, and special categories for children.

Cash prizes will be awarded.

Other entertainment on the day includes children's and animal races, animal agility exhibitions, and demonstrations in woodworking, weaving, spinning and milking.

There will also be opportunities to get up close to animals, including the enormous Rhea bird and the albino African Pygmy hedgehog.

Farm Director, Sally Partridge said: "This is a fantastic fun day out for the whole family, so pop it in your calendar now.

"The show has classes for all ages and abilities and it doesn’t matter if you are an experienced exhibitor or a first time competitor, you are welcome to enter and join us on the day.

"As well as exhibits to view there will be lots going on around the farm throughout the day. Our famous ‘Cuddle Corner’ will be open, there will be delicious refreshments available from Café Cwtch, tractor rides and all our usual and unusual animals to meet and enjoy.

"The fantastic Iwcs will also be playing songs on their ukuleles for everyone to enjoy and even join in."

Anyone wishing to enter an exhibition, which will grant them free admission on the day, must fill in an entry form by the end of September 5.

This year visitor admission is half price. General admission is £3.25 per adult, £2.70 per child, or £11.75 for a family ticket which admits two adults and up to three children.

To find out more go to www.greenmeadowcommunityfarm.org.uk