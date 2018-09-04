AN ASSEMBLY member visited a homeless shelter to show his support for tackling and preventing homelessness.

Welsh Conservative AM Mohammad Asghar visited the Solas centre at Clifton Place, Stow Hill, which offers clean and comfortable housing for up to 29 people who are homeless, or at risk, including young people.

These people are housed in the Church House, with the Solas centre managed by Kate Robson.

Mr Asghar met with Ms Robson and area manager, Sara Davies, for a tour of facilities. He also met service users to to discuss their experiences and hear their thoughts on how to tackle homelessness.

Many occupants praised facilities, such at the Solas centre, for its sense of community and social cohesion.

Commenting on the meeting, Mr Asghar said: "It was a pleasure to meet Kate and Sara.

"Homelessness is a serious issue that demands urgent attention. In my capacity as Assembly Member for South Wales East, I try to alleviate the suffering and desperation of those that are homeless.

Solas's site Clifton Place is comfortable, inviting and well organised. The team are passionate and committed to tackling homelessness and improving lives - a cause I will always defend and promote."