A SURVEY has revealed that half of young people believe their confidence in politicians has worsened over the past year.

The research, by Populus Data Solutions, also found that debt, living cost, and Brexit anxiety have gotten worse over the year.

Young Women’s Trust (YWT) chief executive Carole Easton, who commissioned the survey, said MPs needed to help young people tackle their problems.

“Young people are saying they feel ignored by politicians,” Dr Easton said.

“MPs need to step up, start listening to them and provide them with hope for the future.

“As well as improving young people’s job opportunities and ending the discrimination that sees under-25s paid less than their older counterparts for the same work, Young Women’s Trust is calling for MPs to hold events with young women in their constituencies to listen to their views.”

This is based on a survey of 4,000 people, with 2,000 saying they have less confidence in MPs now than this time last year, and just 10 percent of young people saying they feel listened to.

42 percent were concerned about finances, making it the most common, with 38 percent worried about the impact of Brexit and 37 percent concerned about not earning enough to live on.

Popular solutions include raising the £3.60 apprentice minimum wage, and extending the National Living Wage to those under 25