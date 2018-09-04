WELSH Water are working hard to fix a pipe that burst on Sunday.

As South Wales Argus previously reported, a damaged water pipe on the A4042 in Newport caused severe flooding.

Work is still ongoing to repair the damage, with the road on Lower Dock Street, between B4237 George Street and Emlyn Street, closed whilst Welsh Water deals with a smaller incident.

A spokeswoman for Welsh Water said: "Our teams have continued to work around the clock to repair the burst on one of our large trunk water mains on the A4042, Heidenhiem Drive in Newport.

"The road will remain open, but we are still on site, working as quickly as possible to carry out this challenging repair throughout the day.

“We have completed the repair to one of the smaller water mains on Lower Dock Street and will be reinstating the road later today.

"Unfortunately we will need to keep the road closed while we complete this work.

"We would like to apologise to motorists for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank them for bearing with us as we work hard to reopen the road as soon as possible."