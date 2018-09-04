WORK is ongoing to repair a water pipe that burst on Sunday.

A damaged pipe caused severe flooding on the A4042 in Newport on the weekend, as the Argus previously reported.

Welsh Water is working to repair the damage, although the road remains open.

Lower Dock Street, between B4237 George Street and Emlyn Street, is closed though due to an issue with a smaller water main.

A spokeswoman for Welsh Water said: "Our teams have continued to work around the clock to repair the burst on one of our large trunk water mains on the A4042, Heidenhiem Drive in Newport.

"The road will remain open, but we are still on site, working as quickly as possible to carry out this challenging repair throughout the day.

“We have completed the repair to one of the smaller water mains on Lower Dock Street and will be reinstating the road later today.

"Unfortunately we will need to keep that road closed while we complete this work.

"We would like to apologise to motorists for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank them for bearing with us as we work hard to reopen the road as soon as possible."