SCARECROWS made from recycled materials were displayed at the annual Blaenavon Horticultural Show this month.

Created by visitors to Blaenavon Library, they were displayed at the annual Blaenavon Horticultural Show on Saturday.

They were judged and Alex Gardner, from Blaenavon, won.

John Prince, chairman of the society, said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the response we have had.

“Everyone seems to have really enjoyed themselves and we hope to build on this for next year’s event.”