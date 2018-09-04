A BEAUTY SPOT recently occupied by travellers resembles “a toilet”, a resident has claimed.

Two months ago a number of caravans were spotted on land at Christchurch Viewpoint in Newport, with the council saying they had contracted a company to clean it when they left.

The local authority said reports of human excrement at the site had been received, but none had been found, with officers attending the area three times.

But, an angry Christchurch resident, who asked not to be named, said toilet paper and other waste remains strewn across the site.

“The repeated intrusions of the travellers are leaving this area in a total mess,” they said.

“They have been coming twice a year for the last five years.

“This place is still like a toilet. It is upsetting because the residents care for this area.”

“There is toilet paper, food, broken glass and other mess. Despite the rain, it has not been washed away.”

He also claimed to have seen human excrement at the site.

“This makes me feel angry because this is one of the nicest places in the city,” he added.

“This is wrong.”

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said the layout of the site and accessibility was being reviewed as a result of the situation.

She added: “Officers from Newport City Council have visited Christchurch on three separate occasions since the travellers vacated the site.

“The council employed a professional cleansing contractor to carry out a deep cleanse immediately after the site was cleared following reports of human excrement.

“Initially flytipping and litter was removed and the area was again checked with the professional cleansing operative to chemically remove any human waste.

“However no human waste was found at the site.

“The barrier at Christchurch Viewpoint has been secured.

“The site layout and accessibility is also being reviewed and any further measures deemed necessary will be implemented.”

Our War on Litter campaign aims to feature as many litter picking heroes and volunteer groups as it can. To get involved or if you want to send us some pictures of problem areas that deserve attention, get in touch by emailing sam.ferguson@gwent-wales.co.uk or joining our Facebook group – South Wales Argus: War on Litter.