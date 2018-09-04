A FORMER rugby coach has raised more than £1,200 for Tenovus Cancer Care after cycling the length of Wales.

Robin Jones, originally from Pontypool, completed the 225km (140 mile) challenge, dubbed ‘Club Rugby Against Cancer’, in 24 hours despite dislocating his shoulder.

Mr Jones said: “It was gruelling. At times I wanted to just jump in to a ditch. But it was the cause that kept me going.”

The challenge began in Blaenau Ffestiniog on Friday and finished at the club that he represented as a youth, Pontypool United RFC, where he delivered the match ball in time for their game with Blaenavon RFC on Saturday.

Mr Jones was joined by Pontypool members Mike Jones, John Davies, Gareth Hall, Richard Jones and Malcolm Jenkins at Builth Wells on Saturday morning for the final 80 kilometres of his journey.

Despite a collision with a car near Llangynidr, which resulted in a semi-dislocated shoulder, Mr Jones arrived in Pontypool at 1.50pm, just over half an hour before kick-off.

“I actually missed the game,” he said. “The Blaenavon physio looked me over and tried to pop my shoulder back in, but I had to go to hospital. My brother was able to take over with the collection box though.”

A pitch-side collection was held at the Pontypool game, while a further collection will be made at the Bro Ffestiniog home game with Denbigh on Saturday, September 8.

Mr Jones completed the ride to raise money for Tenovus Cancer Car after losing close family members to the disease.

He said: “I lost my brother, sister and brother-in-law to cancer. My eldest sister had breast cancer over 25 years ago and is now having further treatment for breast cancer.

“I’m raising money to help fund the excellent work Tenovus Cancer Care are doing. One day we will beat cancer.

If you wish to donate online visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-jones13