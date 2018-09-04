A YOUTH gang have enjoyed their final adventure before returning to school.

Last Friday the Shaftesbury Youf Gang were part of an outward bounds day at Llandegfedd Reservoir, where they took part in lake jumping, Zorbing, kayaking and paddle boarding.

Youf gang co-ordinator, Richy Davies, said: "It was a great event hosted by Owen Davies, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all the kids."

The group then visited the home of The Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken , at Walnut Tree Farm.

They harvested apples, played darts and table tennis, and rode around the 35 acre estate on a 4x4 quad bike and trailer.

"We would like to thank Brigadier Aitken for his kind invite and support on what was an exciting and enjoyable day," added Mr Davies.

The gang's next adventure will take place on Saturday. They are climbing Pen-Y-Fan mountain to raise money for the Sparkle Appeal which runs the Serennu Centre in Rogerstone.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the group, or sponsor them, contact Richy Davies at richy.davies@gwent .pnn.police.uk