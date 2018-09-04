TWENTY-FIVE police officers cycled from Newport to Brecon on the weekend to raise money for charity.

Mayor Malcolm Linton saw the cyclists off on Friday morning, before they cycled from Newport Central station, along the canal to Brecon, in a journey spanning more than 100 miles.

This challenge supported HCPT Group 99, a charity that raises funds to take disabled or disadvantaged children to Lourdes at Easter.

Before leaving, cycling group leader, Tony Evans, said: “This is our fifth year of taking on this challenge, so we are not nervous.

“A lot of the boys are not athletes by any means but for this challenge we all work as a team and it’s an enjoyable day out.”

Supplies for the journey, such as energy drinks, bananas and chocolate, were provided by local supermarkets.

Mike Halford, leader of HCPT Group 99, said: “This challenge is to raise money for local children, who are either socially disadvantaged, or have physical or cognitive disabilities.

“It makes a difference to the kids, and we couldn’t do it without the police help. Every penny we raise goes to the children.”

The 25 cyclists, who are current or retired police officers, cycled back to Newport on Saturday and have raised more than £1,600.