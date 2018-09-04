AN OUTDOOR group is hosting a challenging hike this month.

Newport Outdoor Group (NOG) will be hosting the Talybont Trial (TT), a 20-mile hike from Henderson Hall, in Talybont-on-Usk, through the lesser walked parts of the Brecon Beacon on September 15.

The route takes walkers in the high expanse of Craig Pwllfa and across Tor y Foel, with the opportunity to follow an ancient tramway, or to lunch in a cave believed to have been an arms cache for Chartists before they marched to Newport.

The TT20 is for people aged 18 and over, although a less strenuous 10-mile route (TT10) is also on offer and inclusive of children, with entrants of any level welcome.

Parking is available in Talybont-on-Usk, but overnight accommodation is unavailable.

Tea and biscuits will be served at the end of the walk, with showers available for those who've worked up a sweat.

Money raised will contribute to covering expenses and supporting voluntary emergency service, Brecon Mountain Rescue.

Pre-registration is closed, but you can still pay on the day. The TT20 registration is between 7am and 8am, with hiking from 8am, and is £22. The TT10 registration is between 9am and 9.30am when hiking will begin, and is £15.

People undergoing the challenge should wear appropriate footwear and clothing, including waterproofs and a rucksack.

It’s also recommended that they bring a map, compass, and food and drink.

To find out more visit www.challengewalks.org.uk